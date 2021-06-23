Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 33,207 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $11,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,693 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after purchasing an additional 232,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

NWL stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

