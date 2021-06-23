Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 24,074 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Assurant by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Assurant by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Assurant by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant stock opened at $154.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $163.84. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.