ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $6.38 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $122,643.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProximaX has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00047720 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00110462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00174840 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,635.25 or 1.00246881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.