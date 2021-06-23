Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 17,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 63,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.