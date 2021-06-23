Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $45.33

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.33, but opened at $46.79. Prothena shares last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

