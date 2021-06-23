Proequities Inc. Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Proequities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

