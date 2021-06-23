Proequities Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Proequities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

