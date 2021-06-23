Proequities Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,556 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,257,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

