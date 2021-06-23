Proequities Inc. Has $482,000 Stock Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. owned 0.17% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,020 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 749.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 201,793 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 216,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.94. 25,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,917. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.38.

