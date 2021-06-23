Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) COO Purchases $14,060.00 in Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) COO Robert Michael Floyd acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PCSA stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. The stock had a trading volume of 90,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,359. The firm has a market cap of $112.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $303,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

