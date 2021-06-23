Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.18

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.18 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 6123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

