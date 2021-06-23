Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,975,000 after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 600,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $806.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. The business had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,744 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.