Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

