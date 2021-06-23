Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

CNST opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

