Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Model N by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Model N by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Model N by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Model N by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 63,980 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Model N alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock worth $952,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.