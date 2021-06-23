Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 5,526 Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,443,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BECN stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BECN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.