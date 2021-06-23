Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

DLTH opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $480.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.35.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

