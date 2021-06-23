Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $149.26 on Monday. Primerica has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

