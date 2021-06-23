Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target reduced by research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PVG. TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

NYSE PVG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,116. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -109.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.51 million. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pretium Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.