Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $31.02

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $30.28. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 422 shares.

PRLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.25.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

