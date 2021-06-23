Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $518.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, Director Sara Finley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 332,213 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.