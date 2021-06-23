Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PWCDF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

