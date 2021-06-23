Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to post sales of $99.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.30 million and the highest is $101.40 million. Potbelly reported sales of $56.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full-year sales of $382.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.50 million to $382.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $412.00 million, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $426.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,289.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,494 shares of company stock valued at $863,324. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.90. 170,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,533. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

