Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $850.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 824 ($10.77), with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 783.30. The company has a market capitalization of £816.11 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total transaction of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Also, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total value of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Insiders sold a total of 722,364 shares of company stock worth $545,400,708 in the last three months.

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

