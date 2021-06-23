Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $850.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 850 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 824 ($10.77), with a volume of 3420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 815 ($10.65).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 783.30. The company has a market capitalization of £816.11 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.
Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)
