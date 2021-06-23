Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

