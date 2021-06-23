Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.72.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

