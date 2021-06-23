Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLUG. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

PLUG stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 567.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

