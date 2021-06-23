Plian Trading Down 41.3% Over Last Week (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $72,684.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $206.75 or 0.00618451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00078382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

PI is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 826,085,305 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

