Playcent Market Capitalization Achieves $2.06 Million (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One Playcent coin can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $109,740.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00054735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00644266 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00040798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00079546 BTC.

Playcent Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,332 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

