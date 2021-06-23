PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

AGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.33.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. Research analysts expect that PlayAGS will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $5,148,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 89,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.