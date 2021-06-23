Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLT. TheStreet upgraded Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Plantronics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Plantronics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Plantronics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Plantronics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plantronics has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Plantronics’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.