Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 550 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $323,974.00.

SITM stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.58 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

