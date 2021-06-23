PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.56 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $35.56 million and approximately $692,314.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010097 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

