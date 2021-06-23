Piper Sandler Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USB. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

NYSE:USB opened at $55.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

