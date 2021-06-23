Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research report report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

RAPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.17.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $34.73 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $868.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,372 and have sold 12,379 shares valued at $285,870. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

