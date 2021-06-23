Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.78 and last traded at $71.09. Approximately 49,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,784,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

Specifically, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 723,764 shares of company stock worth $49,834,666. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,219.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

