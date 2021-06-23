Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PNW. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $82.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

