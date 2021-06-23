Pier Capital LLC Purchases 5,298 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 24,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.51. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.50 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $47,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,644 shares of company stock worth $3,514,943 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.