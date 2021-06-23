Pier Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,883 shares during the quarter. Papa John’s International accounts for 1.4% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $14,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.15.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $105.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.