PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.53

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.50, with a volume of 45934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital upped their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55. The firm has a market cap of C$229.78 million and a PE ratio of 570.00.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is 625.00%.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

