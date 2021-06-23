Philip Titterton Sells 7,226 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,580. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.01. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after buying an additional 1,732,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,396,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,450,000 after buying an additional 857,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $9,629,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

