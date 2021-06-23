Phala.Network (PHA) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00613845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00078423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039408 BTC.

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

