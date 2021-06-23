Phala Network (PHA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $20.17 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001805 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $109.70 million and $20.17 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00635816 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.