Persimmon’s (PSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSN. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,219.80 ($42.07).

LON PSN traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,975 ($38.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 2,181 ($28.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,235.64.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

