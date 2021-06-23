Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €181.80 ($213.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €179.10 ($210.71), with a volume of 660,143 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €184.33 ($216.86).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €176.16.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.