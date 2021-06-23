Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 28,216 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,216 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 838,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $2,185,784.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,888,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,398,947.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,247,194 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,598.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE SNAP opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.26. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

