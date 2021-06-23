Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 100,550 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 305.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,550 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

