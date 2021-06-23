Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

