PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.11

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 937672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

