Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,131 ($14.78). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,123 ($14.67), with a volume of 1,028,696 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,062.24. The firm has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 5th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

Pennon Group Company Profile (LON:PNN)

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

